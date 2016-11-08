© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Picked by GOP, Errigo Wins To Replace Nojay in the 133rd Assembly Distrct

WXXI News | By Alex Crichton
Published November 8, 2016 at 11:57 PM EST
Errigo.jpg

The man picked by Republican Party chairmen in three counties to replace the late Bill Nojay has won the race for the 133rd State Assembly seat.

Joe Errigo defeated Democratic challenger Barbara Baer, 52 percent to 39 percent, to return to the Assembly.

Errigo was picked by GOP chairs in Monroe, Livingston and Steuben counties to be on the ballot, after the incumbent Nojay died by suicide in September.

Despite that, Nojay won the primary over challenger Rick Milne.

The GOP leaders then picked Errigo, who formerly represented the 130th Assembly District, to run for Nojay's former seat.

He also appeared on the Independence, Conservative and Reform ballot lines.

Errigo created a stir last month while appearing on Connections with Evan Dawson, a talk show on WXXI, when he made comments that many interpreted as being racist. Errigo said he wouldn’t visit the neighborhood where he grew up “in an armored car” because it’s dangerous and also appeared to suggest that President Barack Obama has encouraged black people to “kill the whites.” He later said that he didn’t believe that the president “is directly encouraging attacks on law enforcement nor encouraging divisive actions.”

Tags

Arts & Life1
Alex Crichton
Alex Crichton is host of All Things Considered on WXXI-AM 1370. Alex delivers local news, weather and traffic reports beginning at 4 p.m. each weekday.
See stories by Alex Crichton