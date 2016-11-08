Picked by GOP, Errigo Wins To Replace Nojay in the 133rd Assembly Distrct

The man picked by Republican Party chairmen in three counties to replace the late Bill Nojay has won the race for the 133rd State Assembly seat.

Joe Errigo defeated Democratic challenger Barbara Baer, 52 percent to 39 percent, to return to the Assembly.

Errigo was picked by GOP chairs in Monroe, Livingston and Steuben counties to be on the ballot, after the incumbent Nojay died by suicide in September.

Despite that, Nojay won the primary over challenger Rick Milne.

The GOP leaders then picked Errigo, who formerly represented the 130th Assembly District, to run for Nojay's former seat.

He also appeared on the Independence, Conservative and Reform ballot lines.

Errigo created a stir last month while appearing on Connections with Evan Dawson, a talk show on WXXI, when he made comments that many interpreted as being racist. Errigo said he wouldn’t visit the neighborhood where he grew up “in an armored car” because it’s dangerous and also appeared to suggest that President Barack Obama has encouraged black people to “kill the whites.” He later said that he didn’t believe that the president “is directly encouraging attacks on law enforcement nor encouraging divisive actions.”