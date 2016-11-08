Mark Johns Hangs On to 135th Assembly Seat

Republican Assemblyman Mark Johns held off a challenge Tuesday to keep his seat in the 135th state Assembly District.

Johns defeated Democrat Dorothy Styk, a former Monroe County legislator, 60 percent to 40 percent.

Before being elected to the seat in 2010, Johns served on the Webster Town Board and Webster Conservation Board. He also worked for the Monroe County Department of Public Health for more than 30 years.

Styk was a Republican who switched parties; she unsuccessfully ran for re-election to the Monroe County Legislature in 2015.

The district includes Webster, Penfield, Fairport, Perinton and East Rochester.