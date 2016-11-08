Connections: Election Day Preview

Election Day has arrived and a Gallup poll finds that six in ten Americans want to abolish the Electoral College; they want the popular vote to determine the presidency. How do you feel?

In Washington state, two designated electors say they will not vote for Clinton in the Electoral College, even though Clinton is expected to win the state. What does that mean? One scenario has Clinton and Trump tied with 269 electoral votes each, but if those two electors stay true to their word, they face only a $1,000 fine and could become the most popular people in the country.

We talk about the Electoral College, what happens today, and we hear from voters who are still undecided. Our guests: