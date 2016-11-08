Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Election Day Preview
Election Day has arrived and a Gallup poll finds that six in ten Americans want to abolish the Electoral College; they want the popular vote to determine the presidency. How do you feel?
In Washington state, two designated electors say they will not vote for Clinton in the Electoral College, even though Clinton is expected to win the state. What does that mean? One scenario has Clinton and Trump tied with 269 electoral votes each, but if those two electors stay true to their word, they face only a $1,000 fine and could become the most popular people in the country.
We talk about the Electoral College, what happens today, and we hear from voters who are still undecided. Our guests:
- Kathleen Donovan, assistant professor in the Department of Political Science at St. John Fisher College
- Tim Kneeland, professor and chairperson, Department of History and Political Science, Nazareth College
- Dan Becker, undecided voter