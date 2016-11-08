© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Bronson Beats Zinck in 138th Assembly Race

WXXI News | By Sasha-Ann Simons
Published November 8, 2016 at 10:09 PM EST
Bronson.jpg

Harry Bronson has once again claimed the 138th state Assembly District, this time after defeating Republican challenger Bob Zinck 64 percent to 36 percent.

This will be Bronson’s fourth term as assemblyman. The 57-year-old attorney — a former county legislator and owner of Equal=Grounds coffee house in the South Wedge area — has been a strong advocate for LGBT rights, a $15 minimum wage and tax reductions.

Bronson’s campaign also touches on other issues that resonate with voters: his focus on young people, education, job training and matters that address the balance of work and family.

Zinck is co-owner of Lovin' Cup and former director of the Rochester-Monroe County Youth Bureau. 

Bronson’s victory comes after a hotly contested primary race against former television journalist Rachel Barnhart.  She accused Bronson of wasteful spending, sexism and unresponsiveness to constituents.

The 138th Assembly District includes a portion of the city of Rochester, along with the towns of Henrietta and Chili.

