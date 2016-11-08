Bronson Beats Zinck in 138th Assembly Race

Harry Bronson has once again claimed the 138th state Assembly District, this time after defeating Republican challenger Bob Zinck 64 percent to 36 percent.

This will be Bronson’s fourth term as assemblyman. The 57-year-old attorney — a former county legislator and owner of Equal=Grounds coffee house in the South Wedge area — has been a strong advocate for LGBT rights, a $15 minimum wage and tax reductions.

Bronson’s campaign also touches on other issues that resonate with voters: his focus on young people, education, job training and matters that address the balance of work and family.

Zinck is co-owner of Lovin' Cup and former director of the Rochester-Monroe County Youth Bureau.

Bronson’s victory comes after a hotly contested primary race against former television journalist Rachel Barnhart. She accused Bronson of wasteful spending, sexism and unresponsiveness to constituents.

The 138th Assembly District includes a portion of the city of Rochester, along with the towns of Henrietta and Chili.