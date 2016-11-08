A variety of state and local races on Tuesday's ballots

Besides the marquee matchup of the presidential race there are a number of state and local contests on the ballot.

Senator Charles Schumer, the incumbent Democrat, has been in office since 1999. He faces a challenge from Republican Wendy Long and a pair of third party candidates.

Among the regional congressional contests are those in the 25th district, where longtime incumbent Democrat Louise Slaughter of Fairport faces another challenge from Republican Gates Town Supervisor Mark Assini. He lost by less than 900 votes to Slaughter two years ago.

The 23rd Congressional district, which includes a large portion of the Southern Tier and also part of Ontario County, features Republican incumbent Tom Reed and Democratic challenger John Plumb.

The 24th Congressional district is mainly centered in Central New York but also includes Wayne County. Republican incumbent John Katko is facing Democrat Colleen Deacon.

To the west, the 27th Congressional district will see Republican incumbent Chris Collins vying for the seat against Democrat Diana Kastenbaum.

All of the seats in the New York State Legislature are also on the ballot, although a third of them are unopposed.

Among the local contests is the 54th State Senate District seat that was held by Republican Mike Nozzolio who served for more than 20 years and decided not to run again. There is a three-way race there between Republican Pam Helming, who is the Canandaigua Town Supervisor; Democrat Kenan Baldridge, the Town Supervisor in Rose, Wayne County, and Floyd Rayburn on the Reform line. Rayburn lost to Helming in the GOP Primary in September.

In the 56th State Senate District, Republican incumbent Joe Robach faces a challenge from Democrat Ann Lewis.

In the 59th State Senate District, incumbent Republican Patrick Gallivan is facing Democratic challenger Tom Casey.

In the 61st State Senate District, Republican incumbent Michael Ranzenhofer faces Democrat Thomas Loughran.

In the NY State Assembly, the races include one for the 133rd district, the seat that had been occupied by Republican Bill Nojay who died by suicide just before the primary. Vying for that seat are former Assemblyman Joe Errigo, the GOP candidate and Democrat Barbara Baier.

The 138th Assembly District features incumbent Democrat Harry Bronson facing Republican Peter Vazquez.

In the 135th Assembly District, Republican incumbent Mark Johns is facing a challenge from Democrat Dorothy Styk.

The Monroe County Clerk’s race will see Democrat Adam Bello, who was appointed to that job earlier this year by Governor Cuomo facing Democrat Cheryl Rozzi.

There’s also a contest for State Supreme Court, in the 7th judicial district. There are three candidates, Republican Charles Schiano, Democrat Tonia Ettinger and Working Families candidate Mimi Satter.

Candidates for Monroe County Court Judge are Democrat Melissa Barrett, Republican Sam Valleriani and Matt Nafus, who will appear on the Women’s Equality Line.

There are two candidates for Monroe County Family Court judge, Democrat Maritza Buitrago and Republican Stacey Romeo.

Among the town races in Monroe County is one for Irondequoit Supervisor. Democrat Dave Seeley was picked by other town board members in April to fill that role after Adam Bello was appointed to be County Clerk. The Republican candidate for Irondequoit Supervisor is Christopher Burns.

In Livingston County, the races including one for district attorney. Incumbent Greg McCaffrey has the Democratic, Conservative, Working Families and Independence Party lines. His challenger is Raymond Sciarrino, who has the Republican and Reform Party lines.

Polls in New York State are open from 6am to 9pm on Tuesday.

