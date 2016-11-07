Voters Across the U.S. Honor Susan B. Anthony at Grave Site

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren has extended the hours of operation at Mount Hope Cemetery on Election Day, so people can visit the grave of Susan B. Anthony.

There has already been a steady stream of visitors – some from out of state - to Anthony's grave site in recent days. They've left flowers, notes and 'I Just Voted' stickers.

Deborah Hughes, executive director of at the Susan B. Anthony House and Museum, says in a year when two women are on the presidential ballot in most states, many people feel a very real emotional connection to the work of the suffragist leader.

"Of course, Susan would be the first person to tell us it wasn't done by one person at all; there were so many involved in the movement. People are connecting on a very real emotional level with that sense of gratitude and progress."

Mount Hope Cemetery will be open Tuesday from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

In addition to the grave site, Hughes suggests Anthony enthusiasts visit three other Rochester locations: