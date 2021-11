Reaction from Bernie Sanders delegates Assemblyman Phil Steck and working mother Josephine Moore.

Credit Karen DeWitt

How are the Bernie Sanders delegates feeling after Monday's tumultuous day at the DNC revolving around Hillary Clinton's primary challenger? Casey Seiler of the Times Union and Karen DeWitt of New York Public Radio talk to two Bernie delegates from New York, Assemblyman Phil Steck and working mother Josephine Moore, to find out.

Copyright 2016 WMHT