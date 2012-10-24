© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Candidate Free Air Time: Ted O'Brien

Published October 24, 2012 at 12:02 PM EDT

This statement is part of WXXI's Candidate Free Air Time 2012.

This statement comes from Ted O'Brien.

Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.

See all of our Candidate Free Air Time statements online at our YouTube channel.

http://youtu.be/dbzNGJBXv2g

