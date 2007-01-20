© 2022 WXXI News
Lights, Camera, Action on a Museum Wall

By Margot Adler
Published January 20, 2007 at 11:22 AM EST

This week, the city that never sleeps is giving Manhattanites a new reason to stay out in the dark. Doug Aitken's Sleepwalkers is a new film installation at the Museum of Modern Art, playing through February 12. The installation (which can be previewed here) projects eight large moving images on MOMA's outdoor walls each night. Interweaving narratives follow five characters — a bicycle messenger, an office worker, a postal worker, an electrician and a businessman — as they awaken and make their way to work.

The actors are far from anonymous. Donald Sutherland and Tilda Swinton are among the stars. But you won't hear a peep from them. The movies are silent. City noise serves a natural soundtrack.

