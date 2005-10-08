© 2022 WXXI News
Revised 'Paris Review' Attracts Critics

By Tom Vitale
Published October 8, 2005 at 12:00 AM EDT
The content and focus of the new <i>Paris Review</i> has been questioned by some former editors.
Copyright 2005 NPR

Corrected: October 15, 2005 at 3:04 PM EDT
NPR apologizes to 'The Paris Review' and Philip Gourevitch for this story. In the piece, we failed to allow Mr. Gourevitch any opportunity to answer former editors who questioned his stewardship of the magazine. In fact, the new 'Paris Review' includes six items -- including a fiction debut by an American author, some works in translation, and poetry -- that, in the view of NPR, uphold the vision of the literary magazine's founder, George Plimpton.

